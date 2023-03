Schmid is slated to start at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Schmid has won his last two starts while posting a 1.44 GAA and a .935 save percentage in that span. He has an 8-4-1 record, 1.91 GAA and .927 save percentage in 14 outings this season. The Lightning rank sixth offensively with 3.46 goals per game in 2022-23.