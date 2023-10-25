Schmid is slated to start at home against Washington on Wednesday.

Schmid and Vitek Vanecek have been alternating starts with the latter stopping 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 victory over Montreal on Tuesday. In contrast, Schmid has struggled, allowing seven goals on 65 shots (.892 save percentage) over two contests this season, so he'll be looking to rebound Wednesday. The Capitals have averaged just 1.20 goals per game in 2023-24, so there's an opportunity here for Schmid to have a good game.