Schmid turned aside 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

The Oilers' final goal was scored into an empty net. Schmid gave up a goal in each period, with the final tally against him coming when he got trapped below the red line trying to handle the puck and pinned against the boards by Zack Hyman, leaving a wide-open cage for Connor McDavid. Schmid has lost two of his last three starts to drop his record to 4-6-1, and while his 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season don't make a strong case for more action, he has found himself in a timeshare with the struggling Vitek Vanecek to begin December.