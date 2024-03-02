Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Nico Daws in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Daws was credited with the defeat.

Schmid played the third period and gave the Devils a chance to get back in the contest. Tyler Toffoli's power-play goal cut the deficit to one, but they were unable to pull even. Schmid has made two appearances during his current NHL stint, allowing three goals on 35 shots. With Daws' recent inconsistency, Schmid could have a chance to start in the near future. Schmid is 5-8-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 17 NHL appearances this season.