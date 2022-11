Schmid will patrol the road crease during Saturday's matinee matchup versus the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid wasn't busy in his last start last Saturday against Arizona, but he did enough to pick up his second win of the season, turning aside 16 of the 18 shots he faced. He'll try to pick up a second straight victory in a matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.44 goals per game this campaign, 10th in the NHL.