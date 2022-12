Schmid will start Saturday's road game against Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid made 33 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Nov. 25 during his last appearance. He has a 3-4-0 record this season, stopping 81 of 85 shots. The Devils own a mark of 10-1-0 on the road this season, with the only loss coming to the Flyers on Oct. 13.