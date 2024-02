Schmid will guard the home cage Sunday versus Tampa Bay, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday, and he's now poised to make his first NHL appearance since Dec. 21. The 23-year-old Schmid is 5-7-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.25 GAA with the Devils this season. He'll face a Lightning team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game.