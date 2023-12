Schmid will protect the home goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid will make his third start in the last four games. The 23-year-old has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, posting a 3.23 GAA and an .897 save percentage in that span. The Oilers have cooled off, losing their last three games while getting outscored 15-6 in that span.