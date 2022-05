Schmid finished with a 0-4-0 record, 4.83 GAA and .833 save percentage at the NHL level in 2021-22.

Schmid was pressed into action by numerous injuries in New Jersey's net, but he clearly wasn't ready to hold his own at the top level. Fellow 21-year-old goalie Nico Daws is much further along in his development at this point, and the plan is likely for Schmid to spend all of next season honing his craft in the AHL.