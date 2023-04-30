Schmid stopped 24 of 29 shots before being pulled in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 6 on Saturday.

It was Schmid's first bad outing of the playoffs. The 22-year-old played a huge role in the Devils winning their previous three games by saving 80 of 82 shots in that span. New York solved him Saturday though, beating Schmid once in the first period and twice in each of the second and third frames. After Braden Schneider put the Rangers up 5-1 midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stepped into the contest. Still, given Schmid's overall success in this series, New Jersey might go back to him for Game 7 on Monday.