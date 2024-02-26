Schmid stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal coming into an empty net.

Making his first NHL start since Dec. 21, Schmid kept the Bolts off the scoreboard through the first period but things unraveled quickly to begin the second, as he was beaten twice in the first five minutes. The 23-year-old netminder hadn't been particularly impressive during his stint with AHL Utica, and his 3.47 GAA and .886 save percentage through 13 games for the minor-league club are actually worse than his 3.24 GAA and .892 save percentage in 16 contests for the Devils. Schmid will need to perform much better to put any pressure on Nico Daws for the top spot in the crease.