Schmid allowed two goals on 33 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Schmid put in his best game of the season, but the Devils' offense, sans Jack Hughes (lower body) for much of the game, couldn't support the goalie. Through four outings, Schmid is 1-1-1 with 12 goals allowed on 106 shots. Vitek Vanecek isn't exactly dominating, but he's been getting results lately, so he'll likely be back between the pipes for Sunday's game in Chicago.