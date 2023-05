Schmid stopped 36 of 39 Carolina shots Thursday. It was not enough, however. The Devils took a season-ending 3-2 loss in overtime.

Schmid was Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde in his nine postseason appearances. He could follow a 31-save shutout by allowing three goals on 11 shots. He may be the goaltender of the future in New Jersey, but the postseason left managers with more questions than answers about Schmid.