Schmid will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 7 against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid surrendered five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to New York. He has a 3-1 record this postseason, giving up seven goals on 111 shots. The Rangers rank last in the playoffs this year with just 27.3 shots per game.