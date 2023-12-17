Schmid will get the starting nod Sunday at home against the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's win over Columbus and will start the second half of the back-to-back with Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) dealing with an injury. Schmid has won four of his last six outings, registering a .909 save percentage during that stretch. Prior to that span, he had allowed 10 goals during a four-game losing skid. He owns a 3.03 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 13 appearances.