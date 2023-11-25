Schmid stopped 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.

All the scoring came in the first period, and Schmid had little chance on either Blue Jackets tally. He locked things down over the final two frames, but so did Elvis Merzlikins in the other crease. Schmid has lost all four of his starts in November, but he's given up two goals or less in three of them as the Devils have had trouble providing him with much offensive support, and the 23-year-old netminder has a 2.69 GAA and .911 save percentage during his losing streak.