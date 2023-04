Schmid stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Schmid got the nod after Vitek Vanecek was on the wrong side of 5-1 losses in each of the first two games of the season. For now, that looks like a smart move from head coach Lindy Ruff, as Schmid's performance Saturday gave the Devils life, though they're still down 2-1 in the series. It's reasonable to assume Schmid will get the nod again in Monday's Game 4.