Schmid was called up by New Jersey on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Schmid has an 8-5-2 record, 2.24 GAA and .918 save percentage in 17 contests with New Jersey in 2022-23. With the playoffs around the corner, the Devils might opt to rest Vitek Vanecek and instead have Schmid serve as Mackenzie Blackwood's backup for the Devils' season finale against Washington on Thursday.