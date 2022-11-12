Schmid is expected to start at home against Arizona on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Schmid is getting an opportunity to play because goaltenders Jonathan Bernier (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (MCL sprain) and Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) are all unavailable. Schmid is making his first NHL start of the season, though he did stop the seven shots he faced when he was brought into Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa. He also has a 1.97 GAA and .918 save percentage in four AHL contests this season. Arizona has the 23rd-ranked offense with 2.85 goals per game, so the Coyotes shouldn't be the toughest of challenges for Schmid. Nico Daws is set to serve as the backup goaltender.