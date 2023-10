Schmid allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-4 OT win against the Islanders.

Schmid wasn't at his best, but he was the beneficiary of four power-play goals in regulation to help bail him out time and time again. The 23-year-old Swiss-born backstop has allowed seven goals on 65 shots across two starts, but he hasn't lost in regulation thanks to plenty of offensive support.