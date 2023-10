Holtz scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Holtz has scored twice over the last three games. The 21-year-old winger has mainly played in a bottom-six role this season, but the Devils will likely be letting him grow on the job. He's already at three points, 12 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through seven appearances after he was limited to four points and a minus-6 rating in 19 contests a year ago.