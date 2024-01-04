Watch Now:

Holtz registered two assists in a 6-3 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Holtz earned his second multi-point game of the season. He has eight goals and 17 points in 36 outings this season. The 21-year-old has offensive upside, but he's serving in a bottom-six capacity, averaging just 11:55 of ice time, which will keep his production somewhat sporadic for now.

