Holtz scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM, a hit and a blocked shot in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He took advantage of a Jake Bean turnover in the Columbus end and snapped the puck past Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period, but it was all the offense New Jersey could muster. The 21-year-old Holtz has already set new career highs with five goals and seven points through 18 games, but the seventh overall pick in the 2020 Draft is skating on the third line at even strength and on the second power-play unit, an assignment that limits his short-term fantasy value. The eventual return of Nico Hischier (upper body) will put one more obstacle between Holtz and a significant role.