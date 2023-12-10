Holtz provided a goal in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Holtz has eight markers and 12 points in 25 contests this season. His goals have mostly come in bunches this campaign with him collecting three over five appearances from Oct. 24-Nov. 2 and another three over four games from Nov. 24-30. Perhaps his latest goal will serve as the beginning of a similar stretch.
More News
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Pots fifth goal in Friday's loss•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Sends assist Friday•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Nets third goal of season•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Nets goal in win•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Secures roster spot•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Among Black Aces recalls•