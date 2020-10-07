Holtz was drafted seventh overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Holtz's release is elite and his shot is lethal. Wrister, one-timer, slapper -- they're all superb. And he can fire quickly in traffic, a skill that made him stand out as a teenager in the Swedish Hockey League. But Holtz isn't all snipe -- he has above-average vision and is a slick puck handler. His skating isn't exceptional, but it's good enough to play in today's NHL. We've heard he's like Ilya Kovalchuk, but that's only because of the quality of his release. He'll be a top-six, two-way winger who plays on the top line for a chunk of his career and will likely reach the 30-goal plateau multiple times.