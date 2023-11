Holtz notched an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Holtz set up a Curtis Lazar tally in the second period. The helper gave Holtz points in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests. He continues to play on the fourth line and second power-play unit, though it's encouraging that he's been consistently in the lineup to begin 2023-24.