Holtz registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

New Jersey's seventh overall pick from 2020 is starting to look quite comfortable at the top level, as this was his eighth point over the last month, a span of 14 games. Holtz has just one power-play point (an assist), but more of those could be on the horizon given that the Devils boast the league's best power-play percentage at 32.6 percent.