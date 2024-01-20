Holtz scored the game-winning goal in a 4-1 victory over Columbus on Friday.
Holtz earned his second game-winning goal of the campaign. He's up to 12 tallies and 22 points in 43 outings in 2023-24. That's plenty of offense for a forward who entered Friday's action averaging just 12:00 of ice time, but it's hard to imagine his scoring pace increasing further unless the 21-year-old is given a larger role.
More News
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Two points in Friday's win•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Picks up two assists Wednesday•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Snags helper in low-scoring contest•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Scores goal in win over Flames•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Pots fifth goal in Friday's loss•
-
Devils' Alexander Holtz: Sends assist Friday•