Holtz scored the game-winning goal in a 4-1 victory over Columbus on Friday.

Holtz earned his second game-winning goal of the campaign. He's up to 12 tallies and 22 points in 43 outings in 2023-24. That's plenty of offense for a forward who entered Friday's action averaging just 12:00 of ice time, but it's hard to imagine his scoring pace increasing further unless the 21-year-old is given a larger role.