Holtz produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

He potted New Jersey's first goal of the game midway through the second period, then helped set up Michael McLeod for the game-winner in the third. Holtz has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, but his spot on the third line and second power-play unit for the Devils limits his fantasy ceiling despite his talent. On the season, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has nine goals and 19 points in 37 games.