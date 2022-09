Johnsson (illness) participated in Thursday's practice at training camp, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Johnsson had 35 points in 71 contests last season, though he missed the last two games of the year with an illness. The 27-year-old winger is slated for a middle-six role this year, though he's not guaranteed to see power-play time. He's scored just two power-play goals over the last two years combined, so his chances are slim of a repeat scoring performance in 2022-23.