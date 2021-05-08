Johnsson (undisclosed) is on track to return to New Jersey's lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johnsson is expected to skate on the Devils' fourth line and second power-play unit Saturday. He's picked up 10 points through 48 games this campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Out again Tuesday•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Doubtful versus Philadelphia•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Unavailable against Philadelphia•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Tacks on rare helper•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Goal drought hits 24 games•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Halts point drought at nine games•