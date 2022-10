Johnsson was unable to practice with the team Wednesday after picking up an illness, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Johnsson passed through waivers Friday despite having racked up 35 points in 71 games last season. Given his production level, the 27-year-old winger should be in line for a spot in the lineup once given the all-clear, though the fact that the team was willing to put him on waivers does seem to indicate he won't have a place even once healthy.