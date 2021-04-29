Johnsson (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Flyers, NHL.com reports.
Johnsson will miss a second straight contest with his undisclosed injury. Another update on the 26-year-old winger should surface once he's cleared to rejoin New Jersey's lineup.
