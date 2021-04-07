Johnsson had one shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Johnsson has now gone 24 games without a goal, and he's dished out a paltry two assists in that span. He had some mainstream fantasy appeal two years ago as part of a stacked Toronto forward group, but Johnsson's more passenger than play driver, and New Jersey doesn't offer a supporting cast capable of setting the Swedish winger up for success.
More News
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Halts point drought at nine games•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Returns from protocol•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Shifted to COVID-19 list•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Notches first point with NJ•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Traded to New Jersey•