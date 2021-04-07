Johnsson had one shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Johnsson has now gone 24 games without a goal, and he's dished out a paltry two assists in that span. He had some mainstream fantasy appeal two years ago as part of a stacked Toronto forward group, but Johnsson's more passenger than play driver, and New Jersey doesn't offer a supporting cast capable of setting the Swedish winger up for success.