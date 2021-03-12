Johnsson dished out an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Johnsson's 7:04 of ice time was the least among New Jersey's skaters, but he still found time to contribute on Jack Hughes' goal, which capped the scoring with 4:08 left in regulation. The winger's capable of sliding up and down the lineup but had seen his usage reduced significantly as he went through a nine-game point drought. Perhaps this assist will help Johnsson bust out of his slump and earn a larger role in the process.
