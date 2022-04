Johnsson posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Johnsson set up Jesper Bratt just 3:12 into the game for the opening goal. The assist was Johnsson's first point since April 3 -- he had been a healthy scratch in the previous two games, but he was able to make an impact in his return to the lineup. The 27-year-old Swede has 34 points, 109 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 57 hits through 66 appearances despite often seeing little more than third-line usage.