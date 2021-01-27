Johnsson dished out an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

It took Johnsson six games, but the former Maple Leaf finally has his first point in a Devils uniform. He's seeing time on the second power-play unit, but Johnsson will be hard-pressed to match his 20-goal form from 2018-19, as he's surrounded by significantly less offensive talent in New Jersey than he was in Toronto.