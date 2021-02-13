Johnsson was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
The Devils have 13 players left in the league's protocol. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Rangers, and Johnsson will be in the lineup if that's the case.
