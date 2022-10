Johnsson (illness) was assigned to the minors Saturday by New Jersey.

Johnsson was waived by New Jersey prior to the start of the season and didn't play in the team's opener against Philadelphia on Thursday because of an illness. He will report to Utica of the AHL to get into some game action. In a corresponding move, the Devils announced that Nico Hischier (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday night.