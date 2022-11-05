site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Sent to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2022
1:01 pm ET
Johnsson was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday.
Johnsson was recalled a week ago but didn't get into an
NHL game. The former Maple Leaf had 13 goals and 35 points in 71 games with the Devils last season but has been unable to crack the team's lineup in 2022-23.
