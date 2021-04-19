Johnsson recorded an assist Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

While the helper was a nice change of pace for Johnsson, he hasn't registered a goal in nearly two months. The Swede was fortunate to have begun his career in Toronto, sharing the ice with elite players like Auston Matthews and John Tavares, but here is now on the Devils and their 26th-ranked offense. We wouldn't be surprised if the change of landscape has left Johnsson off the radar in most fantasy leagues.