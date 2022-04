Johnsson scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Johnsson struck at 3:14 of the third period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. The winger has picked up two goals and three assists in seven outings in March. though he also sat out two games as a healthy scratch. He's done well when in the lineup with 35 points, 111 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances.