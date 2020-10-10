The Maple Leafs traded Johnsson to the Devils for Joey Anderson on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Maple Leafs are clearing up cap space and getting a decent player in return, but Johnsson's addition in New Jersey is a big move for the team. Johnsson scored 20 goals two seasons ago, and he produced eight goals and 13 assists over 43 games with the Maple Leafs last year. The 25-year-old winger has experience playing alongside Auston Matthews and John Tavares, so he can be deployed in the top six and on the power play. This is an excellent pickup by the Devils as they start pressing the gas on their rebuild.