Johnsson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 26-year-old, who also picked up his first power-play point. Johnsson has been clicking with Jack Hughes over the last month, scoring three goals and eight points in the last eight games.
More News
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Returns from protocol•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Shifted to COVID-19 list•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Notches first point with NJ•
-
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Traded to New Jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: On the ice for Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Activated from injured reserve•