Johnsson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
With Johnsson on the shelf, Nolan Foote is expected to draw into the lineup against Philadelphia. For now, Johnsson can be considered day-to-day.
