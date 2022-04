Hammond allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Hammond's third straight loss to start his Devils tenure. All three goals came in the second period Thursday, including one on the power play. The 34-year-old is now 3-2-1 across seven appearances between the Devils and the Canadiens. Nico Daws figures to see more of the playing time over the last two weeks of the season.