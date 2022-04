Hammond stopped 42 of 44 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hammond was impressive his first win for the Devils, and he dealt the Golden Knights' playoff chances a major blow. He had to be sharp right to end amid a flurry of shots late in the third period. The 34-year-old is now at 4-2-1 with 26 goals allowed on 234 shots through his eight appearances between the Devils and Canadiens this season. The Devils will be back home for their next game Thursday versus the Sabres.