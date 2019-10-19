Devils' Andy Greene: Back in there Saturday
Green (upper body) will be taken off injured reserve and rejoin the lineup Saturday against Vancouver.
Greene will replace Will Butcher, who's now battling an upper-body injury of his own. The veteran Greene is a good source of blocked shots, but he's scored more than 13 points only once in the past four seasons.
