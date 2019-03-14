Devils' Andy Greene: Chips in pair of helpers
Greene had two assists and blocked seven shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Greene has recorded four assists in his last five games, a slight boost to his usual levels of production. For the year, the American defender has 23 points (four goals, 19 helpers) in 71 games. It's his highest point total since he had 32 in 2013-14.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...