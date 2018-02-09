Greene skated a team-high 20:50 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames, but his contributions were limited to three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.

New Jersey's captain is a solid presence in his own zone, but he never really brought much to the table offensively and is even less dangerous now at age 35. Finding a younger replacement is recommended for deep-league owners still trying to squeeze something out of Greene.